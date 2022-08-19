Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | August 19, 2022 7:00 AM ET
Sailing Into the Future
There is a shift in the cruise industry following the pandemic and Atlas Ocean Voyages is ready to meet the new needs of travelers.
Atlas offers guests the small-ship experiences that they crave. Ships such as World Navigator and World Traveller provide smaller guest-to-crew ratios and fewer crowds with more personal space for travelers.
Expedition cruising and visiting far-flung destinations are also more appealing to the travelers of today. Atlas Ocean Voyages is taking its guests to more remote destinations and allowing them to explore the outdoors.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to health and wellness, noting that the modern explorer enjoys keeping up with their fitness routines while traveling. Atlas has a holistic approach to health and well-being and features cuisine with fresh ingredients and serves balanced meals onboard.
World Navigator, also has a jogging track and Fitness Studio for guests to use at their leisure. There is also a SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE, which is the brand's first-ever luxury spa at sea.
Sustainability has also become increasingly important to travelers and Atlas is doing its part, with ships that include technologies that help in our environmental stewardship. World Navigator consumes as low as one-fifth of the fuel compared to conventional cruise-ship systems due to its hybrid power management and propulsion system.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to travel advisors as travelers look to advisors to learn about their options in an increasing fashion following the pandemic.
