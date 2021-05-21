Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | May 20, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Sailing Through the Seasons With Atlas Ocean Voyages
Some destinations are made even more special because of a particular season’s special cultural activities or natural wonders.
May is one of the best times to visit Amsterdam because it’s when the city’s eight hundred varieties of tulips bloom. Late March to mid-May is the best time to experience these vibrant blooms for yourself.
While we tend to equate the Northern Lights with winter, August is actually the best time to watch this dazzling wonder in Iceland. This bucket-list experience is perfect for the end of summer, when solar winds hit particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Brazil comes alive in October to celebrate Halloween, filled with festive costumes and spiritual celebrations like Finados and Dia de Todos os Santos. Guests aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “13-Night Intense Brazil – Samba and Sun” cruise will get to experience this holiday.
Lastly, November is the perfect time to experience spring in Patagonia. The Argentinian plains are covered in brilliant purple blossoms, called Lupine. This season is also when Antarctica’s icebergs can change color due to environmental factors, taking on a blue hue or even showing yellow or black patterns. Both of these beautiful seasonal experiences are available aboard the “8-Night Argentine Thrill” cruise or any Antarctica expedition.
