ALG Vacations Blog | November 02, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Sandos Caracol Offers Families an All Nature Experience
Sandos Caracol, located in Playa del Carmen, offers a perfect escape into nature while also providing families with the resort experience they love.
The All Nature Experience is what Sandos Caracol does best. Combined with the resort’s Eco Collection set of suites, families can enjoy private, lush surroundings around their rooms and suites while also experiencing educational activities that bring kids and adults closer to the nature and culture that surrounds them.
The first type of Eco Collection accommodation is the Signature Eco Superior room, which offers twin bunk beds to accommodate four people. The Eco Family Suite offers a bit more space and privacy, with two bedrooms that can sleep a family of five. The suite also features a private plunge pool and private balcony, both with jungle views.
The most luxurious Eco Collection accommodation is the Eco Family Penthouse, putting guests in close proximity to the resort’s water park. With a master bedroom, children’s room that sleeps up to three, as well as two separate bathrooms and a living area, the penthouse offers the most space for a family to spread out and enjoy.
The All Nature Experience also offers educational programming for both adults and children. From games to cultural and gastronomic activities, families can immerse themselves in the local culture while learning about the incredible plant and animal life that surrounds them.
The resort offers unique experiences like an on-site cenote that families can swim in. It also offers bike tours of the jungle, walks through the mangrove forests, floats on an inner tube down the Jade River and even tree plantings!
Other activities include Vive Mexico, an entertainment program designed to teach travelers about the local history and culture. Entertainment includes performances about the Mayan people’s history, as well as live local music, delicious local dishes and much more.
For when adults want to enjoy a tour or experience part of the resort or region themselves, the Sandos Caracol Kids Club is a great place for children to learn, play and make new friends. Children between four and ten years old can enjoy safe play and staff-led activities like yoga.
The Sandos Caracol Eco Resort offers a sustainable and responsible all-inclusive resort vacation that is perfect for families wanting to explore and immerse themselves in the beauty and culture of their destination.
