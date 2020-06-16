Chile Blog | June 16, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Santiago’s Can’t Miss Observatories
Chile is known for having all sorts of beautiful views, from valleys and deserts to waterfalls and mountains. However, during a trip to this lovely place, visitors will also want to remember to look up.
Chile attracts scientists from all over the world, as they have access to some of the best skies for stargazing. Forty percent of the global infrastructure for studying the universe is found in this country, so it positions itself as the global capital for astrotourism.
Although the northern regions of Chile are most popular for astrotourism, Santiago is also home to many astronomical centers. If you find yourself visiting this area, these are the five observatories not to miss:
1. Cerro Calán Observatory
2. Cerro Pochoco Observatory
3. Roan Jase Observatory
4. UMCE Observatory
5. Cielos Chilenos Observatory
In addition to taking to the skies, Chile is also an ideal place for adventure travel, romantic getaways and luxury tourism.
Click here to learn more about visiting Santiago’s observatories during your next trip to Chile.
