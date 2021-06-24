La Coleccion Resorts Blog | June 24, 2021 12:00 PM ET
Satisfy Your Summer Wanderlust by Rediscovering Mexico
The summer is just getting into full swing, and with most aspects of life getting back to normal, people are looking into booking a vacation this season. Children are out of school and parents are ready to take time off from work, or maybe even mix business and leisure while working remotely.
La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana has hotels available throughout all the best spots in Mexico. Visitors to these properties can experience jungles, mountains, beaches and even colonial cities.
The resort company is making it even easier to choose this magical destination for a summer trip, as it’s offering a ‘Summer Wanderlust’ promotion. Travelers can book by August 31, 2021, and take advantage of a special offer that includes savings of up to 60 percent, free airport transfers and other added values.
Travel advisors are also in luck, as part of the promotion applies directly to them. Agents can earn up to $100 cash incentives in addition to free nights.
From the Live Aqua Beach Resort in Cancun to the Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende, the resort company has several unique properties for travelers to enjoy.
Visit www.lacoleccionresorts.com/travelagents/promotions and sign in to get all the details for you and your clients.
