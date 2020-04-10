Crystal Cruises Blog | April 10, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Crystal Cruises’ Cookie Recipe
During a time when activities at home are really all that can be done, Crystal Cruises Chef Jon Ashton took the time to create a virtual experience for people looking for a new sweet treat to try at home.
On April 5, he shared his “cookie of the day” recipe—Springtime Mini Egg Cookies—during a Facebook live stream. Anyone needing to satisfy a sweet tooth will do so with these delicious treats.
They may not be the healthiest ingredients, but here’s what is needed to create these desserts:
1 1/3 cups butter, unsalted (2 sticks plus 6 tablespoons)
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
3 cups All-purpose flour
1 packet bittersweet chocolate (10 ounces)
Garnish: 1 package Mini Cadbury Eggs
This amount of ingredients should make about 36 cookies.
When you're ready to get the full step by step directions, visit the Crystal Insider.
