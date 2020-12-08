Hurtigruten Blog | December 08, 2020 10:52 AM ET
Save Big With Hurtigruten’s Special Offers
As one of the world’s leaders in exploration travel, with immersive experiences in some of the most remote destinations, Hurtigruten is an ideal company to plan an adventure with.
With trips to places like Alaska, Greenland and Antarctica, among others, travelers get the chance to visit off the beaten path areas with expert guides to learn from along the way.
Now is the best time to book a trip with Hurtigruten, as the cruise line is offering a host of special offers for all types of travelers. From young explorers to solo tourists, there is a deal to be had for everyone considering planning an adventure.
To welcome the new year, Hurtigruten is offering savings from $1000 to $4000 per person on select 2021 expedition cruises. This cruise into 2021 promotion is valid until February 26, 2021.
Hurtigruten knows sometimes families are up for these big adventures, and the cruise line is offering a deal just for these occasions. Young explorers save up to 50 percent off their voyage, making the family vacation a bit more affordable.
There are also some adventurers who prefer to take on a journey on their own. Right now, solo travelers can book a cruise with no single supplement to worry about. With 23 days left, Hurtigruten is making Norway more affordable for solo travelers with this special offer.
These are just a few of the many promotions currently available. Contact a travel advisor or click here to explore which one might work for you.
