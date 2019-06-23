Experiencias Xcaret Blog | June 23, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Save on Adventure in Riviera Maya This Summer
A trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico can be filled with adventure, especially if an Experiencias Xcaret tour is on the agenda. From snorkeling with exotic marine life and ziplining through the forest to driving amphibious vehicles and kayaking, these adventure parks have it all.
If you’re headed to Riviera Maya for a vacation this summer and are considering visiting one or more of these unique parks, you’ll want to check out the current summer promotion available, “Xcaret Adventure.”
Now through August 25th, visitors can receive special pricing when booking two tours at the same time. Better yet, children between the ages of five and 11 receive half off the adult ticket price. It’s a great time to check multiple Experiencias Xcaret parks off your list.
There are several combinations to choose from including Xcaret Plus and Xavage Ultimate, Xavage Hard and Xplor, Xplor Fuego and Xcaret Plus and a handful of others. Guests will save up to $48 when booking two of the parks together.
Whether you’re visiting with the whole family, celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary or traveling with a group of friends, the Experiencias Xcaret parks and tours will be a fun addition to the itinerary.
Contact a travel agent or click here to get your choice of adventure combination booked.
