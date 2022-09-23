Jannelly Díaz | September 23, 2022 8:00 AM ET
Save on Stays With Majestic Resorts
The summer is quickly fading away but that doesn't mean that you can't plan your next vacation. Give yourself something to look forward to by booking a 2023 getaway.
And there's an added bonus if you are reserving at Majestic Resorts—the chance to save up to 45 percent.
For travelers looking to take a vacation in 2023, Majestic Resort, with four all-inclusive resorts located in the Dominican Republic and Mexico, is offering the chance to take advantage of a deal that includes major savings.
Travelers can book at any of the resort company's four all-inclusive properties, which include the Majestic Colonial Punta Cana. This resort can be enjoyed by family and friends, including kids. The deal is also good at the Majestic Mirage Punta Cana, which offers butler services, extra amenities, unlimited green fees and more.
Travelers can save with this offer at Majestic's newest resort in Costa Mujeres. The Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres features unforgettable views of the sea as well as a plunge pool room and complimentary sparkling wine.
In addition, book and save at the adults-only Majestic Elegance Punta Cana where guests can experience Balinese pools near the ocean and relaxing Jacuzzis at a resort made for relaxation and adults who are looking for an exclusive vacation.
Guests can take advantage of the savings when they book stays for 2023 before October 31, 2022.
