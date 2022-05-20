Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | May 20, 2022 1:26 PM ET
Save Up To 45 Percent Off Resort Stays With Princess Hotels & Resorts
Travelers can save big on their next resort stay with Princess Hotels & Resorts when they use the code EARLYPRINCESS on stays at resorts in Punta Cana or Riviera Maya.
The Early Booking Deal includes up to 45 percent off resort stays at resorts including Grand Bavaro Princess, Princess Family Club Bavaro, the adults-only Punta Cana Princess, Caribe Deluxe Princess, Tropical Deluxe Princess, Grand Sunset Princess, Grand Riviera Princess, Princess Family Club Riviera, the adults-only Platinum Yucatán Princess and the Platinum at Grand Riviera & Sunset Princess.
The offer is valid for reservations booked 120 days in advance for stays through December 22, 2023. The promotion includes a free cancellation policy and is subject to availability. It cannot be combined with other promotions.
Guests who sign up or are already signed up with Princess Hotels & Resorts’ loyalty program, MyPrincess, can receive up to 20 percent off their stay extra on their Early Booking Deal.
