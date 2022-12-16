Virgin Voyages Blog | December 16, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Save Your Spot
Booking travel has never been easier with Virgin Voyages. Did you know that you can save your spot on board for up to 24 hours?
If you are looking at a sailing that is more than 45 days away, you can hold a place for a day. This is ideal for sailors who are looking for a travel companion to accompany them on their journey or who want to get a group of travel mates together to go on a trip.
How do you do it? Pick a sailing that is more than 45 days out and book like normal.
Right now is the perfect time to save your spot with Virgin Voyages with so many holiday deals and a new ship to take advantage of.
For example, Virgin Voyages just took delivery of its third ship, the Resilient Lady. She will make her debut May 14, 2023, for her “MerMaiden” voyage, sailing two eight-night itineraries, including the “Greek Island Glow” and the “Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems”—both well beyond 45 days out for travelers looking to take advantage of saving their spot for a cruise.
Travelers can also take advantage of Virgin Voyages' most inclusive offer ever. Now through January 31, 2023, travelers can purchase a voyage for one and get the second guest 60 percent off.
