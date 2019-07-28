Los Cabos Blog | July 28, 2019 2:00 PM ET
Say I Do in Los Cabos, Mexico
As destination weddings become increasingly popular, couples often scope out various places to exchange vows in throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. Those looking for a spot on the Pacific Coast of Mexico should keep Los Cabos in mind. This area offers so much more than gorgeous beaches.
Los Cabos has several different areas to choose from when deciding where to tie the knot—San Jose del Cabo, the Corridor and Cabos San Lucas are a few of the most popular tourist destinations. Each area offers a number of both large all-inclusive resorts and also smaller boutique hotels.
Guests will be happy to know the destination offers lots of activities to take part in. From shopping in the marina and checking out the nightlife to taking adventurous day excursions such as ATV tours and swimming with whale sharks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
When it comes time to celebrate the big day, couples can relax knowing they will have stunning backdrops no matter what time of year it is. The weather is pleasant in Los Cabos year-round, and the uniqueness of the desert meeting the ocean provides wedding parties with beautiful photos.
Evening ceremonies and receptions are spoiled with some of the most spectacular sunsets painted across the sky. The only downfall will be that the day flies by too quickly.
