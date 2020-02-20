Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Thu February 20 2020

Say ‘I Do’ in Puerto Vallarta

PHOTO: A newly-wedded couple in Puerto Vallarta (photo via the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board)

Puerto Vallarta is a renowned vacation hotspot for a reason: the long stretches of beaches and boardwalks, colorful romantic areas, lively downtown and natural beauty are just some of the draws to the Mexican city. These factors also make the area a perfect location for a destination wedding.

As the fifth-largest city in Mexico, there are many different types of venues to book your wedding. Here are some examples.

Beaches and Resorts

Puerto Vallarta has eight Blue Flag certified beaches: Palmares, Camarones, Playa de oro, Amapas, Conchas Chinas I, Conchas Chinas II, Garza Blanca and Sherarton. This means that these beaches a certifiably safe, clean and comfortable, which are all attributes you want a beach to have for your wedding venue.

The beaches of Puerto Vallarta also are the front for the city’s hotels and resorts, and what better place to hold your wedding ceremony and reception than at a beach-front luxury resort?

Some great beachside resorts to hold a destination wedding are Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Dreams Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa and Grand Miramar Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa.

Restaurants

Puerto Vallarta is a vivacious city that is full of restaurants that provide stunning views and mouth-watering food. You can even get married at some of them. Restaurants like Hacienda Cocina y Cantina and Sunset Monalisa have spacious areas overlooking the ocean where couples can exchange vows.

Other Venues

A large city like Puerto Vallarta has so many unique locations that would make a picturesque wedding venue. From barns and farms to grand mansions and outdoor parks, Puerto Vallarta has a venue for every couple.

To explore more of Puerto Vallarta and find the right venue for you, visit https://visitpuertovallarta.com/.

