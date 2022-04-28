Princess Hotels & Resorts Blog | April 27, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Saying ‘I Do’ at Princess Hotels & Resorts
At Princess Hotels & Resorts, there are numerous advantages to planning a perfect destination wedding.
Couples can enjoy perks like earning a free room upgrade, free use of a bridal room or any other available room to prepare for the big day, as well as the choice of a free cocktail hour for up to forty guests or two free nights for a wedding anniversary (as long as the party consists of 20 booked rooms with double occupancy for seven nights).
The perks are available for couples to book through October 31, 2022, for travel (and destination weddings) through December 22, 2023.
Princess Hotels & Resorts offers plenty of resort options for both family-friendly weddings and intimate adults-only affairs.
For example, the Platinum Yucatan Princess resort is an all-inclusive resort located in Riviera Maya, Mexico. From traditional wedding halls to a garden, beach or terrace, couples can take advantage of the resort’s event planners and its packages to choose everything from the best venue to the restaurant for the wedding dinner.
Guests can choose from a variety of wedding packages that suit their style and needs, as well as tailor their own with a bespoke package, which begins at $400 and includes a wedding planner, the ceremony and chairs for guests. The package offers ample opportunity to customize to a couple’s content.
Princess Hotels & Resorts’ event planners also have experience planning Hindu weddings at the resorts. From the traditional floral wreaths to henna designs, those who would honor their culture and religion by having a Hindu wedding can rest assured knowing they can do so while also enjoying the same benefits of a destination wedding.
For more information about Princess Hotels & Resorts’ wedding experiences, please click here.
