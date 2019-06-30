AMResorts Blog | June 30, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Secrets Resorts, a Foodie’s Paradise
Secrets Resorts, part of the AMResorts family of brands, has properties scattered throughout Mexico and the Caribbean. They offer a laidback beachfront vacation for adults only with spacious accommodations, beautiful pools and lively entertainment.
In addition to these things, the resorts also have endless food options to enjoy. There are casual restaurants such as the Barefoot Grills located near the pool or beach and Coco Cafés with various types of coffee and snacks and fancier options such as the Bordeaux restaurants offering French cuisine.
From international buffets to grilled specialties and fresh seafood, these resorts have it all—and then some. Guests will have several options to choose from, making it easy to find something they like during their stay.
If going to a restaurant doesn’t sound appealing one evening, visitors to Secrets Resorts can choose to order room service. They’ll be pleasantly surprised when they find out they can have delicious options delivered right to their door.
It’s no surprise Secrets' guests often document their food during a stay. It’s hard not to when they are constantly enjoying meal after meal.
Check out some of the latest captures here.
