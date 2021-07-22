Riviera Nayarit | July 22, 2021 10:38 AM ET
Seven Incredible Terraces With Pools for Your Riviera Nayarit Escape
While some travelers live for the adrenaline, others just like sleeping in, catching some rays by the pool or on the beach and enjoying the slower side of life.
If you’re ready to soak up some sun and give your daily routine a rest, check out these awesome resorts and hotels that feature terraces complete with pools, comfortable lounge chairs and awesome views of Riviera Nayarit!
The Marival Distinct Luxury Residences is our first stop for lounging around. The Insú Sky Bar rooftop terrace offers a hot tub, comfortable, elevated lounging areas and an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean. If that’s not relaxing enough, you don’t even need to leave when you get hungry! The Sky Bar offers a gourmet menu and drinks.
Our second destination is a refuge of calm, away from the city. Mar al Cielo, an eco-retreat located along the beach, has some of the best sunsets around. Sit on the terrace in the early morning to spot pods of dolphins, or even a whale or two.
Maraica San Pancho is our third stop. This eco-friendly hotel offers a stunning saltwater pool and a terrace with Instagrammable views of the ocean.
One&Only Mandarina is truly one of a kind. A collection of 104 treehouses and villas, this unique accommodation has something for everyone, complete with your own private terrace and pool that overlooks the ocean.
Sayulita’s Sayulinda Hotel offers a large infinity pool and El Patrón bar, complete with plenty of fun and relaxing areas to lounge and sip that adult beverage you’ve been dreaming of since the pandemic began.
Next, we turn to the Grand Luxxe Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta, where you’ll find the Sky Lounge. This rooftop lounge offers its own restaurant, a beautiful infinity pool and amazing views of the mountains, the sea and the Ameca River.
Lastly, but certainly not least, is the Xiobella Luxury Hotel Boutique, which is an all-inclusive adults-only luxury boutique hotel located on the beach in Punta de Mita. It offers a specialty restaurant and infinity pool on its terrace, which overlooks the stunning beach and ocean beyond.
