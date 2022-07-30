Paul Gauguin Cruises Blog | July 29, 2022 6:00 AM ET
Sharing Your Most Memorable Tahiti Moments
Some of the most important memories during our lives are made when we travel. This makes the images of those worldly pursuits some of our most significant souvenirs.
When traveling to French Polynesia with Paul Gauguin Cruises, there are so many breathtaking moments that visitors will want to capture, and Paul Gauguin is highlighting some of the most magnificent scenes and experiences visitors will have and want to share with the world.
One place to start is by capturing the cruise line's private island, Motu Mahana and its stunning floating bar.
In the waters of the Tuamotu Archipelago, guests will find some of the best diving and snorkeling in French Polynesia with coral reefs, deep walls, powerful drift driving and plentiful marine life.
Sharing a blissful honeymoon moment on your private terrace or a wedding ceremony with Tahiti as a backdrop is sure to stop social media scrollers in their tracks, and there is nothing like a sunset share of the Society Islands, Fiji or Cook Islands in the distance.
It's not only the scenery that guests will want to remember. Don't forget to snap some pics of your favorite dishes aboard the Gauguin in its three dining venues--or better yet, take a "boomerang" toasting with your special someone.
Ready to set sail? Paul Gauguin Cruises has just announced its new 2023 itineraries and was voted the Number-One Small-Ship Ocean Cruise Line.
