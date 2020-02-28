ShoreTrips Blog | February 28, 2020 4:00 PM ET
ShoreTrips Invites You to Belize
Belize is an amazing vacation destination that is not as well known as its neighboring countries of Mexico and Guatemala. To fill you in on all that Belize has to provide, ShoreTrips has answered any questions you might have about the gorgeous nation.
What things should I do in Belize?
Belize has everything you could want on a tropical getaway. The Caribbean country is home to the largest cave system in Central American, the colorful Belize Barrier Reed, 450 offshore islands, dense jungles and Mayan ruins to satisfy your inner explorer. When not venturing, you can relax on the many pristine beaches or enjoy the fresh seafood that is a staple to the country.
When should I travel to Belize?
This depends on whether you prefer ideal weather or lack of crowds. November to mid-April brings ideal weather conditions to Belize; however, this is the season when you’ll see the most crowds and highest hotel prices. Early summer is the best time to avoid heavy crowds, while the window between May and June provides a happy medium.
Is Belize expensive?
When comparing a vacation to Mexico or Guadeloupe, Belize is an expensive destination. However, the higher expenses come from aspects that cannot be found in neighboring countries. A trip to Belize can still be cost-effective when planned carefully, away from tourist-heavy areas.
Is it safe to travel in Belize?
A trip to Belize poses the same risks as a trip to any other location with heavy tourism. Take the necessary precautions you would take when traveling to any destination, including safe drinking, responsible money management and not drawing too much attention to yourself, and you should be perfectly safe.
