Krystal Hotels & Resorts Blog | August 29, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Sign Up for Krystal Hotels & Resorts New Agent Commission Program
Krystal Hotels & Resorts is making it easy to earn commission for travel advisors.
The new Krystal Agent Commissions Program is available on the Krystal Hotels & Resorts website and offers commissions that start at 10 percent.
There are four brands available to travel agents to book through Krystal, including the high-end Altitude category, the Urban hotels ideal for business travelers and beachside Krystal Grand and Krystal resorts.
Destinations include Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico City, Ixtapa, Monterrey, Ciudad Juarez, Acapulco, Nueva Vallarta, Guadalajara and more.
In order to use the new commission program, travel agents fill out a short form and they will gain access to Krystal Hotels & Resorts brand site where they will find many useful tools, including original imagery, video presentations, promotion materials and more.
The form is on Krystal's official website and takes no more than five minutes to complete.
