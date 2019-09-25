Be Live Hotels | September 25, 2019 4:32 PM ET
Singles Week in Punta Cana
Be Live Collection Punta Cana, part of the Be Live Hotels group, sits beachfront in the Dominican Republic on a long stretch of white sand beach. Travelers looking for a place to mingle with other guests can plan a trip to this resort in October.
October 18-25 is Singles Week at Be Live Collection Punta Cana, and the planned-out schedule is jam-packed with fun activities and events.
Friday evening kicks off the event with welcome cocktails and a presentation on what the week will all entail. The night continues on with a group dinner at Windows and more cocktails following dinner at the Plaza Bar with a live DJ.
The Saturday schedule is filled with Olympic games, a Paella and Foam party, a garden BBQ and another evening of music with a DJ. On Sunday visitors are encouraged to get out exploring with an excursion. However, those choosing to stay at the property will have plenty of activities to participate in.
The remaining days continue with margarita tastings, happy hours, group dinners, bikini contests, entertaining shows to watch and much more. Single travelers will have endless opportunities to mingle with other travelers while enjoying fun activities and events at the resort.
After the farewell dinner on Thursday evening, guests can take Friday to relax and enjoy the pool or beach before heading back home.
