Trump International Beach Resort Blog | May 04, 2020 1:30 PM ET
Sneak Preview of New Lobby at Sunny Isles Beach Resort
The independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami has been busily preparing to reopen its doors.
Soon, guests will be welcomed back with an all-new arrival experience, thanks to an extensive lobby renovation that has taken place over the past several weeks. Inspired by the resort’s chic location on Sunny Isles Beach, the new design presents a more inviting and glamorous atmosphere.
Interior designer Carolina Keimig was the visionary behind the resort’s original lobby design and was brought back for this recent renovation.
“Returning to this project nearly two decades later, my goal was to create an environment that feels both luxurious and sophisticated yet also inviting and comfortable. That’s the key difference with luxury today; we can experience opulence while still feeling rooted and grounded.”
Drawing inspiration from the resort’s surroundings, Keimig’s reimagined lobby reflects a light, exuberant and organic design that incorporates elements found in nature. The new natural color palette features bronzes, seafoam green and blue hues as well as materials such as rich woods, precious metals, metallics and iridescent mother of pearl.
The design embraces curved silhouettes that seamlessly flow like waves from space to space. Round sectionals and small, circular tables with seating create intimate spaces for guests to meet, work or simply relax.
Focal points include an onyx back wall placed behind the front desk, perfectly balancing nature and elegance. Biophilic elements from a preserved moss wall to indoor plants are strategically placed throughout the lobby, connecting guests with nature and creating a sense of warmth and serenity.
An impressive, one-of-a-kind chandelier in a honeycomb shape hangs above the main seating area. This geometric pattern is further carried out to the lobby’s undulated floor-to-ceiling, gold-colored metal dividers, which serve as a seamless transition while adding a touch of exclusivity and privacy. Light sheer curtains provide a hint of softness and allow natural light to flow freely.
A longtime resident of Sunny Isles, Keimig describes the project as a full-circle homecoming.
“So much has changed in the past 20 years, both in terms of design and the world,” said Keimig. “My career has taken me all over the globe, including luxury hotels and residences in Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Nicaragua. Throughout my travels, I have discovered that while we are all connected, the feeling of home, even while away from home, provides a sense of comfort that is more important now than ever before.”
More Trump International Beach Resort, Miami
More by Trump International Beach Resort Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS