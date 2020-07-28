RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 28, 2020 5:09 PM ET
Solo Adventures Await at RIU Hotels & Resorts
Travel is gaining momentum once again, and there are several adventurous solo travelers out there looking for their next escape.
Those interested in heading to one of RIU Hotels & Resorts’ properties are in luck, as the company is dropping single supplement fees at select resorts. To top it off, guests can also enjoy a discount of up to 65 percent off and peace of mind with no cancelation fees.
Solo travelers need to book and travel by December 23, 2020, in order to take advantage of this special promotion. There are 11 resorts throughout six destinations included in this offer:
—Riu Palace Bavaro Hotel in Punta Cana
—Riu Palace Paradise Island Hotel in the Bahamas
—Riu Palace Aruba Hotel in Aruba
—Riu Palace Tropical Bay Hotel in Jamaica
—Riu Palace Costa Rica Hotel in Costa Rica
The properties in Mexico include Riu Palace Pacifico Hotel, Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas Hotel, Riu Palace Riviera Maya Hotel, Riu Dunamar Hotel, Riu Palace Peninsula Hotel and Riu Palace Las Americas Hotel.
In some locations, this promotion only applies to the adults-only section of the resort.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your next solo adventure booked.
