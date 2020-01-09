Su-Jit Lin | January 09, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Souped Up for Top Speeds
The old Travel Impressions website was just that—old. It had all the information agents needed in areas they were used to and workarounds that had been carefully cultivated, and it was comfortingly familiar, like the worn-in soft leather of a family jalopy.
But like a favorite first car, it was not without its clinks and clangs. So the team at TI quietly began examining the part to find out where it was lacking, and how the metaphorical next edition could be better.
And from those years of consulting with agents and partners to help them build their dreamboat came the just-launched, brand-new, soup-to-nuts www.travimp.com.
With a new powerful (booking) engine at its core, this sleek new site is built for speed and efficiency. By customizing and adding on features TI believed their agents should have, it’s also built for comfort and mileage. Here are some of the top traits the tour operator’s new website has to offer.
Every Promo in One Place
Search no more and wonder even less if a promotion you saw is out of date! The new “Deals & Promos” puts everything in three simple tabs. Under “Deals,” you can filter by origin, destination, travel date, price and more. “Promotions” lets you choose by specific promotion and destination, and “Promo Codes” gives you the details on every active one, including booking and travel windows, brands and savings amounts.
Any-Page Booking
With the addition of a new booking widget, agents can now start a booking search from any landing page on the site. That includes the “Promotions” tab, so that all the details, specs and Ts & Cs can be viewed side by side to ensure you’re staying within parameters to score that deal. Speaking of...on the “Deals” page, a simple “Book” button gives you a head start on filling in the fields.
Easy Reservation Access
A new permanent post-login sub-navigation keeps bookings handy from the top of your screen. From here, you can make a new reservation or retrieve a reservation already made, a group or saved itinerary, minimizing the steps needed to get to the information you need.
Consumer-Friendly Pre-Login Content
Yes, the reservations sub-navigation is hidden until you log in, but there’s a lot of shareable content on the new site. Agents can now send their customers brochures to download, destination information and promotional offers without worry that those consumers will get behind the wall. They’ll still need to come back to their travel advisor to move forward!
Quick Links to Resources
Who needs to clutter up their browser bookmarks when you can get to everything from one nice hub? Not the TI agent! This new site gets you seamlessly from here to TI360°, your WAVES™ account, TI University, VAX training, group quoting, Travel Protection Plus, Best of the Best criteria and more from the streamlined navigation. But don’t worry—the resources and tools agents love from TI are still agent-only and can’t be seen without a login.
Visit www.travimp.com to explore these new features for yourself!
Comments
