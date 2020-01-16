Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Thu January 16 2020

Special Events at Temptation Cancun Resort

Temptation Cancun
PHOTO: Temptation Cancun Resort pool. (photo by Alexandra Roy)

A stay at Temptation Cancun Resort is already filled with exciting activities all throughout the day and into the evening. From pool parties to theme nights, this place has something fun to do at all times.

To add to the fun, this Original Group resort has special events throughout the entire year “jam-packed with sexy happenings galore.”

In a few weeks, most people around the U.S. will be celebrating the Super Bowl. This will also be the case at Temptation Cancun Resort’s Super Temptastic Sunday event. The Super Bowl Sunday celebration is followed shortly after by Love Fest, a celebration for love and friendship on Valentine’s Day.

The Shamrocked event hits center stage come March—lucky guests can put on their best green outfits and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style. Highlights include a Leprechaun Parade and a Green Beer Contest during the day and a performance in the evening.

Easter Eggs-perience, Dirty Vibes 2020 and Drinko de Mayo Fiesta round out the spring, and the Memorial Day Bash and Summer Fest 2020 kick off the start to summer.

Classic celebrations like Oktoberfest, Day of the Dead and Not-So-Silent Night pop up throughout the fall holiday months, and, of course, the year comes to an end with an epic New Year’s Eve celebration.

Check out the special events calendar to learn more.

