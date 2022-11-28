Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | November 28, 2022 10:00 PM ET
Spend Spring in the Med
Spend this spring with Atlas Ocean Voyages in the Mediterranean.
The cruise line offers a number of different sailings this spring that cover a variety of the most sought-after destinations.
For example, travelers can sail roundtrip Las Palmas for seven nights, starting April 15, 2023. The cruise, onboard World Traveller, offers fares from $4,599 and sails to the Canary Islands with calls in Santa Cruz de la Palma, San Sebastian, Puerto de la Estaca, Puerto del Rosario, Arrecife and Lanzarote.
Departing April 22, 2023, is the seven-night Las Palmas to Seville sailing, calling in the Canary Islands and in Portugal.
There is also a seven-night Seville to Lisbon sailing leaving April 29, 2023, and several more depart in May, including a nine-night Lisbon to Barcelona cruise departing May 6, 2023, and a seven-night Barcelona to Nice sailing.
As always with Atlas Ocean Voyages, thoughtful inclusions include complimentary cultural immersion, unlimited premium wines, cocktails and brews, elegant dining, L'Occitane amenities, a stocked mini-fridge and more.
Talk to a travel advisor and book your journey today.
