Spend the Holidays at Fairmont Mayakoba
As the weather begins to get colder, more and more people start thinking about spending the holidays in warmer weather, where they can sit on a beach and relax or play in the sun outdoors.
At Fairmont Mayakoba, in the heart of the Riviera Maya, guests can enjoy family dinners, snorkeling, yachting adventures and much more during the holiday season.
Water sports abound year-round at Fairmont Mayakoba. Dive into mysterious cenotes, discover colorful reefs while snorkeling and swim with sea turtles and dolphins. Board a luxurious 55-foot VanDutch Yacht and create your own custom excursions to help you plan your holidays right.
Being away during the holidays doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll miss that amazing Thanksgiving dinner. Stop by El Puerto for an Italian twist on a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and dine overlooking canals and mangrove trees. For a Surf & Turf family-style dinner, visit Brisas Coastal Grill & Bar, featuring views of the ocean and beach.
For holiday shopping, visit Playa del Carmen’s 5th Avenue, where 22 full blocks are filled with unique and designer clothes, shoes and souvenirs. You’ll find all of the gifts your loved ones need to feel special this winter.
Fairmont Mayakoba now has Holiday Offers to choose from to help make your tropical holiday experience even better.
For more information, please visit Fairmont-Mayakoba.com.
