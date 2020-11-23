Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen Blog | November 23, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Spend the Holidays at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen
This year’s holiday season is going to be unlike any other. So why not spend it beachside at the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, where you can still enjoy all of the fun holiday festivities, just without the snow.
For Thanksgiving, the resort is offering a Thanksgiving Buffet, complete with roast turkey and pumpkin cheesecake. These traditional tastes of home are sure to make anyone feel the holiday spirit this year.
The Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen’s Christmas celebration is a grand affair. Complete with weeklong activities for the kids and adults, such as a cold chocolate station, writing letters to Santa and even meeting him for breakfast. Christmas at the resort is sure to be fun and festive. Later, head to La Cocina and enjoy a wonderful Christmas dinner, with live music and views of the ocean.
The resort is holding a Masquerade Dinner to celebrate the new year, complete with fireworks, live music and entertainment. Join your fellow resort guests and don white clothing, wear a brilliantly colored mask and enter the masquerade contest for a chance to win a night in the Presidential Suite.
Whenever you choose to stay at the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, you can be confident that you can enjoy a memorable and festive holiday vacation.
