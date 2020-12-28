The Excellence Collection | December 28, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Spend Valentine’s Day in Paradise
Although Valentine’s Day might seem to be months away, it’s really only right around the corner. And it’s never too early to start planning for the holidays, especially when it involves a trip.
The Excellence Collection invites you to enjoy Valentine’s Day in paradise with a stay at one of the Excellence Resorts: Excellence El Carmen, Excellence Oyster Bay, Excellence Playa Mujeres or Excellence Punta Cana.
Travelers booking a Valentine’s Day stay at one of these luxurious properties can enjoy up to 53 percent off their vacation. Vacationers will also enjoy perks such as free airport transfers, free cancellations and a preferred suite location for the room.
The travel dates for this special deal are February 10, 2021, through February 24, 2021, and guests need to book by January 18, 2021.
The Excellence Resorts properties have prime beachfront locations, and guests can fully relax during their stay since the resort company has implemented enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure all guests and staff are safe.
So grab that special someone and get your romantic getaway scheduled so you both have something to look forward to.
