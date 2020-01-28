Trump International Beach Resort Blog | January 28, 2020 10:00 AM ET
Splash, Swim and Stand Up Paddle at Trump International Beach Resort
The independently owned and operated, award-winning Trump International Beach Resort Miami, on South Florida’s Sunny Isles Beach, is happy to announce its new partnership with Sunny Isles Beach Watersports.
Open from 9 a.m. to sundown, the expert team can offer a special experience on the water for every guest, whether a novice or a pro, looking to relax or explore the shore.
Activities on the intercostal include paddleboard events and tours, and even yoga sessions on paddleboards. These off-site water activities, including transportation, can be arranged through this new watersports partnership and include many fun options such as Paddle for the Brew, a late afternoon paddle that includes stops at two bars and a transition to glowing boards as the sun goes down.
Other offerings include a Sunset Paddle with Champagne toast, Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) lessons, SUP yoga and even a Full Moon Paddle once a month.
Onsite rentals include paddleboards, kayaks and Jet Skis, while two oceanfront pools offer plenty of secluded spots for lounging in an air-conditioned cabana and taking a dip among the waterfalls and lagoons. Rental prices range from $15/hour for a surfboard to $150/hour for Jet Ski rental.
An ideal retreat for families, couples and friends, the resort also offers a Planet Kids children’s program, a recently renovated full-service spa and multiple dining options, including the modern American Neomi’s and Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar.
For more information or to book your stay, visit www.trumpmiami.com or call (888) 991-7318.
