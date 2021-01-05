Pandora Blog | January 05, 2021 4:22 PM ET
Spotlight on Colorado Staycation Campaign
When the coronavirus pandemic began back in the spring, it was especially hard for travelers and people who love the outdoors to stay inside.
However, it didn’t take long for people to realize they could still safely explore their own backyards. The Colorado Tourism Office noticed residents venturing out into nature and reinventing what it means to have a “staycation,” and it resulted in the Colorado Staycation Campaign on Pandora.
For this campaign, the data reached adults ages 25 to 44, in addition to audiences such as road trippers and outdoor enthusiasts, leisure travelers and others who would be interested in exploring Colorado’s endless adventures.
“Pandora provided an innovative and experiential way to reach locals road-tripping through Colorado. When life returns to normal, we plan to re-launch the station to other states so they can utilize the station for entertainment as well as planning their next vacation!” said Cathy Ritter, Director of Colorado Tourism Office.
The Colorado Staycation Campaign proved successful because it kept a close eye on travel trends. The way people travel will continue to change, especially during a pandemic. The truth is, though, travel isn’t going anywhere. Instead, it’s evolving, and for many people, this means exploring closer to home.
A study with Arrivalist showed that the Staycation campaign resulted in a dramatic spike in arrival lift.
Cree Lawson, Founder and CEO of Arrivalist, said, “It’s great to see innovative marketers like the Colorado Tourism Office and Pandora using location data to validate the incremental impact of their travel marketing campaigns. Measuring the impact of every dollar is vital to demonstrating travels role in every state’s economic recovery.”
Click here to learn more about the Colorado Tourism Office’s campaign on Pandora.
More Pandora, Colorado
More by Pandora Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS