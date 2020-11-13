Funjet Vacations Blog | November 13, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Spotlight on RIU Hotels & Resorts
RIU Hotels & Resorts offers incredible 24-hour all-inclusive amenities that cater to everyone on your vacation list.
Restaurants on RIU properties are no-reservation-needed, so you can sit down and have a fine meal without the hassle of worrying about getting a seat. Shimmering pools, relaxing spas and wonderful beaches all await visitors as well.
For family-friendly fun, check out a family-friendly RIU resort, where kids can splash and play at Splash Water World and meet other children at RIULand Kids Club while you’re relaxing in the spa or on the beach. The resorts offer fun themed parties for children, too, at no extra cost!
Looking for an adults-only vacation? RIU Hotels & Resorts has some options for you, as well. Amazing restaurants, relaxing spas, incredible golf courses, late-night pool parties—these are just a few of the amenities you’ll find at an adults-only RIU resort, where you’ll be able to sleep in and wake up to your very own paradise.
RIU is offering complimentary shared roundtrip airport transfers during stays from now until December 31, 2020, so guests won’t have to order a taxi or get a rental car. Participating resorts include Riu Palace Riviera Maya, Riu Palace Costa Mujeres, Riu Santa Fe and more.
