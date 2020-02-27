Trump International Beach Resort Blog | February 27, 2020 6:19 PM ET
Spring Into Action in Sunny South Florida
The independently owned and operated, award-winning Trump International Beach Resort Miami will offer plenty of fun under the Florida sun to all families, friends and solo travelers looking for a spring break escape.
This luxury Sunny Isles Beach resort has a brand new sports court, watersports partner and even something special for the little ones. The recently established partnership with Sunny Isles Beach Watersports offers guests the opportunity to explore the nearby shore with creative events like Paddle for the Brew, a late afternoon paddle that includes stops at two bars and a transition to glowing boards as the sun goes down.
The expert team also leads excursions such as a Sunset Paddle with Champagne toast, Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) yoga and even a Full Moon Paddle once a month. For those who prefer to keep their feet on dry land, the new sports court at the resort offers guests the chance to play basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, kickball and other activities for kids, teens and adults.
While there is a schedule of group activities, guests can also choose to reserve the sports court for a specific activity - like a pick-up game of basketball or family volleyball tournament. A new interactive ocean animal touch tank, filled with creatures of the sea, offers young guests a chance to get in touch with their wild side.
The Planet Kids children’s program pairs play with purpose for children ages four to 12. Fully supervised activities include nature adventures on the beach, creative projects in the art studio, lawn games and of course, pool time. The resort’s two oceanfront pools offer plenty of secluded spots for lounging in an air-conditioned cabana and taking a dip among the waterfalls and lagoons.
The resort also offers guests a variety of treatments at the full-service Aquanox Spa & Fitness Center, inspired by both sand and sea, and multiple dining options, including the modern American Neomi’s and Gili’s Beach Club, the Lobby Bar & Grill, and Pool Bar.
For more information and reservations, visit www.trumpmiami.com or call (888) 991-7318.
