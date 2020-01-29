Heather Dudick | January 29, 2020 4:23 PM ET
Spring Into the Last Frontier on the Alaska Railroad
Those looking to skip the beach this spring and go somewhere surprising may want to look north. March is one of Alaska’s most delightful winter months, as milder temperatures and increased daylight make it the ideal time of year to experience the Last Frontier as a snowy wonderland.
While traveling in-state, leave the stress of navigating the roads behind and travel with the Alaska Railroad.
The Aurora Winter Train offers passengers serene winter sights of the Alaska backcountry and memories that will last for years, and the Alaska Railroad offers winter travel packages that combine rail travel with lodging and activities in Anchorage, Talkeetna and Fairbanks.
Spring also offers local-favorite festivals, events and activities throughout Alaska. Here are a few options:
—Anchorage’s Fur Rendezvous festival (Feb. 22 - March 3) celebrates winter like nowhere else. Watch as hoards of runners trot down the street with a herd of reindeer prancing behind that doesn’t have the direction of Rudolph. Locals also like to dress up and race engineered outhouses down 4th Avenue to see who can post the fastest port-a-potty time. Others strap on snowshoes to play softball outside on a clear, crisp winter day.
—View the aurora borealis! It is one of the top reasons to travel north in spring. While the northern lights can be seen from locations across Alaska, Fairbanks offers one of the best locations to view the aurora.
—Bake a pie and/or have a few pints. Heading north from Anchorage, the Aurora Winter Train stops in the mountain town of Talkeetna. It is home to the famous Talkeetna Roadhouse, which is known for creating Instagram-worthy pies and hearty baked goods. Or hop off the rails and into a motorcoach with Big Swig Tours for a visit to four Alaska breweries (tastings included).
Looking to travel this spring? Find additional travel packages and train schedules at AlaskaRailroad.com.
More Alaska Railroad, Alaska
More by Heather Dudick
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS