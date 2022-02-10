The Cosmopolitan Blog | February 09, 2022 5:00 AM ET
Stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for an Unforgettable Bachelor Party
Las Vegas is an entertainment capital, a true feast for the senses, which is why a trip to Vegas is almost always going to be memorable. But when you’re planning a bachelor party, it should be even more memorable.
That’s why staying at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a perfect choice for bachelor parties. With personalized service and plenty of fun to be had right on-property, the bachelor party planners can rest easy knowing there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy, whether it’s just lounging in a private cabana by the beach or catching that awesome concert at The Chelsea.
During a bachelor party, one of the biggest issues is keeping everyone together. Premium suites at The Cosmopolitan offer space for enough bachelors plus the groom to enjoy quality time together, or just time to sleep off those hangovers in peace. The Bungalow Suite offers a private jacuzzi plunge pool and enough space for ten guests across three floors, while The Chelsea Penthouse offers 2,400 square feet for everyone, including a wet bar!
Bachelor parties in Vegas wouldn’t be complete without a drink or two; at The Cosmopolitan, nearly every eatery offers cocktail hours, including at the Boulevard Pool. Clique is a great place to try some new drinks, as it offers bottomless tequila during “Tacos and Tequila Tuesdays,” along with DJs during the weekend.
Speaking of good music, music-loving friends can enjoy three different venues for live music on the property. The Chelsea and Marquee have welcomed guests like Coldplay, DJ Pauly D and other notables, while The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is a perfect place to chill out while getting that very necessary cut and shave before the wedding, with music playing of course. Matching hairstyles, anyone? The Cosmopolitan’s “hidden” speakeasy is a great place to go after that fresh shave, where buddies can enjoy cocktails and live music in a jazzier setting.
Lastly, the highlight of any bachelor party is the wild ride. Whether that means taking a helicopter tour above the city or racing a Ferrari, the party planner can ensure that his groom has the best experiences tailored just for him, with The Cosmopolitan’s dedicated concierge team.
