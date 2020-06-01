American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | June 01, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Stay Close and Go Far With American Queen Steamboat Company
We understand that making the sale is different today than it was yesterday. That is why we urge you to show your clients the comforts that lie within U.S.-flagged, American-staffed paddlewheelers. America the beautiful is waiting to be rediscovered. We'll look at her through a new lens. Define her differently.
And even at a time when it seems America has come to a halt, her ever-flowing rivers remind us that her spirit is unstoppable. The love that your clients have for travel will not be stifled easily.
Explain to them that our industry is learning from today and preparing for tomorrow. And most importantly, let them know that there is a way to stay close and go far with American Queen Steamboat Company.
Book by August 31 to help your clients save up to $1,400 per stateroom.* Call (833) 976-1231 for more details. Mention Offer Code 2021 EBD1.
*Offer expires 8/31/20. Offer is valid only on new, paid-in-full bookings. Full payment at the time of booking is required to redeem this offer. Offer is open to U.S. and Canada residents only. Offer is based on cabin availability, and only while inventory lasts. Not valid on existing group bookings or existing reservations; cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts. Promotional fares and amenities are capacity-controlled, may vary by sailing and may be withdrawn or modified at any time without notice. Itineraries are subject to change. Cruise fares quoted are in U.S. dollars, are per person and do not include government taxes and fees, port charges, airfare, insurance, personal expenditures or transportation costs incurred while traveling to and from embarkation ports. Gratuities not included in cruise fares. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Call for details and mention Offer Code 2021 EBD1.
More American Queen Steamboat Company
More by American Queen Steamboat Company Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS