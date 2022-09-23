Oasis Hotels & Resorts | September 23, 2022 11:00 PM ET
Stay Smart With Oasis
Looking for somewhere to stay in downtown Cancun?
Oasis Hotels & Resorts is well-known for its all-inclusive properties that offer family-friendly and adults-only options, however, the brand offers a European Plan hotel in Cancun's downtown area as well.
The user-friendly Smart Cancun by Oasis is convenient for business and pleasure and offers top-quality amenities and a charming atmosphere in the heart of the city. With its location at the entrance to Cancun's hotel zone, the property also makes blending work and leisure easy.
Guests have three room categories from which to choose: Smart, Smart Plus and Workation Suites.
Smart and Smart Plus rooms feature a king-size bed or two doubles, Wi-Fi access, flat-screen televisions, a minibar with water, soft drinks and beer and more.
Workation Suites feature a bedroom and private office, including a buffet breakfast and access to restaurants at the nearby Oh! Cancun The Urban Oasis.
On-site, the hotel features a buffet restaurant as well as two la carte options and two cocktail bars and a coffee bar. There is a pool area with a DJ and Bali beds, there is a spa, 24-hour coffee and tea service, meeting areas and a private open-air parking area.
Guests of the hotel also have access to preferred rates for day passes to Oasis Hotels & Resorts beach clubs of which there are three, the Beach Palm Club, the Hippie Chic club and the Oh! Beach Club.
