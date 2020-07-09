Trump International Beach Resort Blog | July 09, 2020 3:52 PM ET
Summer Family Getaways at Trump International Beach Resort Miami
The beach is back! Just in time for summer, the independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami proudly welcomes families back to Sunny Isles Beach with room rates starting from just $159 per night.
For those needing rest and relaxation, guests can soak in the South Florida sunshine from the comfort of their beach chair, take shaded sanctuary under an umbrella or simply lounge in their favorite chaise by the pool. With the ease and convenience of ordering from the resort’s Go Hotel Life app, full food and beverage service is now available for guests, both by the pool and at the beach.
The resort team has worked diligently, taking every precaution to ensure a safe, clean and fun vacation experience for all. For detailed information visit www.trumpmiami.com.
In addition to the enhanced safety and wellbeing practices, guests returning through Trump Miami’s doors will find an all-new arrival experience. The resort used the recent temporary closure to undergo a complete renovation of its lobby. Spearheaded by interior designer Carolina Keimig, the project draws inspiration from the resort’s surroundings on chic Sunny Isles Beach.
Upon entering, guests will discover a light, natural color palette of bronzes, seafoam green and blue hues as well as curved silhouettes that seamlessly flow like waves from space to space. New furniture, including round sectionals and small, circular tables with seating, now provide intimate, separate spaces for guests to work or simply relax.
Other design elements that guests are sure to notice include a striking onyx back wall placed behind the front desk, a preserved moss wall and a honeycomb-patterned chandelier hanging above the main seating area.
Come enjoy the beach or relax at the pool while children participate in family-friendly and safe activities. We can’t wait to welcome you!
