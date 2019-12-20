Heather Dudick | December 20, 2019 3:21 PM ET
Summer Vacations With Alaska Railroad
Deciding to visit Alaska on a summer vacation comes with a lot of choices to make—glaciers, wildlife, mountains or all three? When traveling with the Alaska Railroad, no need to choose just one; the train provides passengers a path to explore all kinds of highlights along 470 miles of tracks, stretching from Fairbanks to Seward.
From Anchorage, the Alaska Railroad heads south to destinations like Girdwood, Whittier, Spencer Glacier or Seward. Each of these coastal communities offers a little something different.
Ride the train through a mountain tunnel to the small port community of Whittier and then head out on the waters of Prince William Sound in search of marine wildlife and pristine glaciers.
Or continue south to the Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop. The Alaska Railroad developed a special partnership with the Chugach National Forest to offer access to remote Spencer Glacier, a massive wall of ice surrounded by a glacial lake.
Once at the stop, passengers can disembark the train and choose from activities like walking around Spencer Lake, rafting from the lake to the Placer River or kayaking and hiking to the face of the glacier.
One of the Alaska Railroad’s most popular trips is the ride to Seward on the Coastal Classic Train. The train travels round trip between Anchorage and Seward, leaving time to enjoy a day cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park marveling at glaciers and scanning the seas for whales, otters, puffins and more.
But if big mountains are calling, try heading north from Anchorage – or south from Fairbanks – on the Denali Star Train for access to six million acres of the state’s most cherished and protected wilderness at Denali National Park & Preserve.
The Denali Star Train makes daily summer stops at Denali, where visitors can take a motorcoach tour into the park to look for the “big five” animals – bears, moose, caribou, wolves and Dall sheep – and make it a “pick six” with an unobstructed view of Denali. A train trip can also easily be paired with a zipline adventure over the tundra, rafting on the Nenana River, flightseeing and more.
Can’t decide on a single day on the train? See Alaska by rail with a weeklong itinerary visiting Anchorage, Seward, Denali, Spencer Glacier and more.
When you’re ready to start planning your vacation on the Alaska Railroad, request a free 2020 brochure at www.AlaskaRailroad.com/travel-planning/brochure-request.
