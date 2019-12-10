AMResorts Blog | December 10, 2019 5:20 PM ET
Surrounding Beauty at Secrets Resorts
When researching a vacation destination, many people look into what the hotel or resort offers in terms of room categories, restaurants and entertainment. Another aspect of the vacation is the surrounding beauty, and the various Secrets Resorts & Spas hotels offer plenty of unique views for guests to take in.
These AMResorts properties are located in pristine beach areas and pamper guests with specific spots to gaze at the sinking sunsets.
Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa is on the west coast of Mexico, and this property offers gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. In addition to ocean views, guests will also get to see lush flora and mountainous terrain. Some of the excursions in this area include hiking to the Sierra Madre waterfalls and snorkeling in the bays.
Jumping over to the Caribbean, Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana is located in the Dominican Republic. In addition to tranquil pools, visitors to this property enjoy palm tree-lined beaches, soft breezes and some of the best sunsets.
After a day filled with swimming and snorkeling, guests staying at Secrets Aura Cozumel can relax at Sky Bar & Sushi to watch the evening sky change colors over the calm ocean. This Mexican island is a prime location for stunning scenery all around.
