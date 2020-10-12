Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | October 12, 2020 6:11 PM ET
Take a Journey Through Puerto Vallarta's Traditions
Puerto Vallarta is inviting travelers to revive the essence of the destination on a journey through culture and traditions. This unique place, located between the mountains and the ocean, is known for preserving its Mexican authenticity and spirit, and it stands ready to be discovered once again by tourists.
Visitors exploring the downtown area are able to admire the stunning Mexican architecture, winding allies, colorful buildings and walkable cobblestone streets.
Those looking for a photo opportunity need to be sure to stop at the Malecon, one of the most iconic spots in the area. Whether strolling the boardwalk or taking in the bustling sights and sounds, visiting this area is a must.
In addition to the stunning ocean views and charming buildings, travelers can also discover works of art such as El Caballito - The Boy on the Seahorse, a bronze sculpture by Rafael Zamarripa; En Busca de la Razon - In Search of Reason, by Sergio Bustamante; and La Rotonda del Mar - The Roundabout of the Sea by Alejandro Colunga.
Other attractions for the art lover include the artistic murals located in the main streets of downtown.
Puerto Vallarta is currently leading the COVID-19 recovery with the highest hotel occupancies in Mexico, and the destination has several health and safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and local residents.
Visit the Puerto Vallarta blog to learn more.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
- Take a Journey Through Puerto Vallarta's Traditions
- Twenty-one Riviera Nayarit Hotels Awarded Health Safety Badges
- Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit See Increase in Passenger Arrivals
- Riviera Nayarit Hosts a Discussion on the Future of Tourism
- Mexico’s Pacific Treasure Welcomes Back Adventure Lovers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS