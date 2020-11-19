Heather Dudick | November 19, 2020 7:59 AM ET
Take a Weekend Getaway to Talkeetna
As the seasons change from fall to winter, take a journey into Alaska’s backcountry by hopping on the Alaska Railroad’s Aurora Winter Train. Departing from Anchorage every Saturday morning and heading north, this train serves as the perfect opportunity for a variety of winter travel packages – including a traveler’s weekend getaway to the quaint town of Talkeetna.
While onboard, enjoy the perks of Adventure Class with onboard meals, drinks and large picture windows for spotting moose, bald eagles, snowshoe hares and more. The views of Alaska’s backcountry blanketed with bright white snow make the three-hour trek to Talkeetna as enjoyable as the destination.
Upon arrival in Talkeetna, the historical Talkeetna Roadhouse offers winter lodging for guests right in the heart of the town’s Main Street. The Alaska Railroad offers a special winter package which includes rail fare, lodging at the roadhouse and even a pie-baking class. During the class, bakers learn the famed recipe that makes these pies so delicious and hear about Talkeetna’s history.
Additionally, there are opportunities to take part in winter activities like cross country skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking. Once evening arrives, be sure to spend some time gazing up in Talkeetna’s unobstructed skies for a chance to spot the green and purple northern lights dance across the mountains.
The Aurora Winter Train takes passengers southbound back to Anchorage the next day, departing Sundays at 4:45 p.m. and arriving back to Anchorage around 8 p.m. The Alaska Railroad’s winter train allows travelers to embark on adventures during the winter season, without the worries of having to drive on the roads. The train ride back is best spent with a warm cup of hot cocoa in hand and gazing out the windows to make it feel like the quintessential winter setting.
The Alaska Railroad has taken extra steps to ensure passenger safety this winter season. Find more information and resources and learn more about the routes and adding on excursions to a trip at www.alaskarailroad.com.
