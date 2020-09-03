Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | September 03, 2020 11:45 AM ET
Take a Wellness Sabbatical This Fall
The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area is inviting travelers in to come “work and chill.”
As “workations” and “schoolcations” continue to become a growing trend, families are looking for places to blend work, school and play.
With Mexico’s Pacific Coast currently less busy than normal, it’s an ideal spot for a safe, extended stay. In addition to enjoying some much-needed leisure time, guests can also have a place to work, concentrate and even study. Many people are referring to these extended stays as “wellness sabbaticals.”
Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), explains: “The proposal from the Riviera Nayarit hotels responds to the travelers’ need for a change of scenery; it’s no longer necessary to be trapped in an office or a small apartment, now workers and students can fulfill their tasks from anywhere in the world. There’s no doubt ‘digital nomadism’ is here to stay.”
Click here to learn more or to view a few hotels that are currently offering an extended-stay program.
