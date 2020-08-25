American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | August 25, 2020 2:15 PM ET
Take Advantage of American Queen’s Early Booking Discount Risk Free
With notes of uniquely American music and the sweet smells of magnolia trees, American Queen Steamboat Company invites guests to "come home" and experience the American South.
From New Orleans to Memphis, traditions, architecture and heritage are living testaments to the region’s historic and cultural significance. The cruise line welcomes guests to take in the landscapes and rare experiences for a journey of a lifetime.
In 2021, lower Mississippi voyages on the line’s authentic paddlewheelers include a pre-cruise hotel night, all meals, select wine and beer with dinner, shore excursions in each port of call and more. Guests also enjoy daily enrichment programs and nightly world-class entertainment.
From now until September 30, 2020, guests can save up to $1400 per stateroom with offer code 2021 EBD1. The offer is valid on new, paid-in-full bookings. Guests can book with confidence knowing the voyage can be changed or canceled with a full refund up until 121 days prior to departure.
