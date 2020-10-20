Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | October 20, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Take Glamping to New Heights With Atlas Ocean Voyages
Petra is famous for its incredible stone architecture and caves. A place home to the ancient Nabateans, who lived during the time around the end of the Roman Empire, Petra was categorized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 1980s.
Today, the ancestors of the Nabateans are the Bedouin Al B’doul tribe, a nomadic people who work near Petra in the tourism industry, providing travelers with an unforgettable immersion experience through camping tours.
Travelers who go on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Comprehensive Anatolia & Holy Land expedition will get to stay in a Bedouin tent, eat local food and learn about Bedouin culture, as well as ride camels and donkeys. Expert guides will lead the tour group on an incredible adventure of discovery, touring Petra and other local attractions.
Bedouin camping is also offered in the Wadi Rum, the “Valley of the Romans,” famous as a cinematic destination because of its red sands and incredible horizons. The Martian and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were both filmed there. Night skies in this desert are unlike any other—a brilliant blanket of dark blue patterned with infinite stars.
For more information, please visit AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
More Atlas Ocean Voyages, Jordan
More by Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS