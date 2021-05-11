The Cosmopolitan Blog | May 10, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Take in the Views of Las Vegas While Working Remotely
One of the greatest things about remote working is the freedom to do it anywhere. However, with the pandemic, most haven’t yet had that opportunity.
At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, guests can enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi of up to 50 mbps in-room, as well as private terraces to work on with views of the Strip, Fountains of Bellagio or the nearby mountains.
The hotel’s two pools have Wi-Fi and offer cabanas that have outlets, so you can plug in, get to work and then take a break by swimming a few laps or getting your tan on.
The Cosmopolitan also features its own FedEx business center in its convention space, so guests can make copies, send faxes or use its computers if necessary. The convention space also spreads out over three floors, featuring several quiet public spaces to work in.
Guests can also plan their housekeeping to fit with their schedules, so they’ll never be interrupted in the middle of a meeting or a phone call.
“It’s really unbelievable to see how people have so much more flexibility in their lives and what that allows them to do,” said Melanie Wulforst, Director of Front Office at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. “Since people technically don’t have to be in the office, we’ve seen a shift in our business: Thursday has become the new Friday and Monday has become the new Sunday."
