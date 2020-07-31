Velas Resorts Blog | July 31, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Take Your Family to Social Distance at the Beach
Most families have been confined to their homes for the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some people are beginning to plan their next vacation, and some are simply looking for a change of scenery.
As Mexico recently reopened, hotels and resorts have thoroughly prepared their properties to safely welcome visitors once again.
Velas Resorts announced its new Home to Grand Extended Stay Program which allows families to stay at the resorts longer while also having the comforts and privacy of home.
“This new program makes it easier and adds an additional element of safety for travelers to holiday,” said Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founder and President of Velas Resorts. “From an extended honeymoon for a couple to a multi-generational family or group of close friends looking to relocate for several weeks, it’s almost like having your own home at the beach.”
This program provides guests with a private office, a beach and pool area just for the family, personalized gastronomy and soothing spa treatments, among other highlights.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more.
