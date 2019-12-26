American Airlines Vacations Blog | December 26, 2019 10:21 AM ET
Take Your Group to Cancun for the New Year
When friends and family get together over the holiday season, they often discuss plans of weekend trips and exotic vacations together in the coming year.
Instead of simply talking about the idea of going on a group vacation, make it happen this year. American Airlines Vacations makes it easy to plan a trip, especially to a place as convenient as Cancun.
No matter where everyone lives, most airports around the U.S. have service to the Cancun International Airport. Plus, most resorts are only a 10- to 15-minute drive after landing, making it a great spot for short weekend getaways.
Not only does Cancun feature some of the best beaches around, but this destination also has shopping opportunities, night clubs and plenty of entertainment to keep visitors busy during their stay.
And to top it off, Cancun has pleasant weather year-round so beachgoers will get their fix of sun and warmth.
Whether it’s a last-minute getaway over New Year’s Eve or something planned further out in 2020, this destination has your group covered with everything needed for a fun vacation.
Contact your travel agent or click here to make your group trip to Cancun happen this year.
More American Airlines Vacations, Cancun
More by American Airlines Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS