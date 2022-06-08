Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | June 06, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Taste the World’s Northernmost Brews With Atlas Ocean Voyages
In Longyearbyen, Norway, there’s a brewery that crafts beer from 2,000-year-old glacier water and takes the title of the northernmost brewery in the entire world.
Located only 817 miles from the North Pole, guests onboard an Arctic expedition trip that visits Longyearbyen with Atlas Ocean Voyages can taste the northernmost brews that put Svalbard Bryggeri on the map.
Owned by Robert Johansen, the brewery got its start in 2015 in Longyearbyen, a historic mining town whose strict laws against alcohol deterred others from doing the same.
Today, Svalbard Bryggeri uses tap water to brew its beers, though the town’s tap water is far from normal: it’s sourced from the Bogerbreen glaciers, which are over 2,000 years old. Pilsners, IPAs, stouts, lagers and more are produced using the glacial water.
Travelers visiting Longyearbyen can enjoy a taste or two of Svalbard Bryggeri’s brews, along with a tour of its brewing processes in between summer dog sledding adventures or a cruise to the nearby abandoned Russian city of Pyramiden.
One great Atlas Ocean Voyages itinerary that showcases the brewery is the 8-Night Longyearbyen Roundtrip voyage, which begins and ends in the town. The voyage, which departs in July, 2022, explores Svalbard, visiting a plethora of Arctic wildlife including whales and puffins as it sails around the islands.
