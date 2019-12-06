Excite Holidays Blog | December 06, 2019 11:50 AM ET
Tasty Meals to Try in Texas
Texas is home to delicious cuisine including popular staples like brisket, Tex Mex and pecan pie. In addition to these favorites, there is a lot more cuisine to taste while visiting this state. Here are a few meals Excite Holidays shares to keep in mind:
Texas Chilli, or ‘Bowl o’ Red,’ might not be the same as the chili you’re used to, but it’s worth a try. Traditional Texas Chili doesn’t include any beans or tomatoes, but it’s instead made with mostly beef, homemade hot paste and spices.
The European version of the Kolache pastry is usually circular dough filled with preserved fruit, and it's a delicious treat when you're in need of something sweet.
However, the American version has changed things up a bit to include local ingredients such as dewberries, and there is also have a savory version with various breakfast meats. Kolaches can be found all over the state of Texas.
Most Texans will agree that Whataburger is by far the best burger chain around. With 670 restaurants in Texas, there are plenty of chances to grab a meal here during a vacation to this state. Whether it’s a made to order option or a build your own burger, each one is juicier than the next.
