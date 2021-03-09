Norwegian Cruise Line Blog | March 09, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Ten Things To Do During a Stay in Maui
Maui is an island paradise, with world-class beaches, rainforests and aquatic life. To make the most of a trip to Maui, consider doing these ten activities, which will help you discover what there is to be found on this gorgeous island:
Hike the Haleakala Crater
Hike up to the incredible dormant volcano at Haleakala Crater, where you’ll discover a different side to Maui.
Go Whale Watching
Humpback whales migrate along the coasts of the Hawaiian island each year, making Maui one of the best places to go whale watching.
Hike Through the Rainforest
Lush emerald rainforests, complete with stunning waterfalls and diverse native flora and fauna await along the Hana Highway.
Stand on Top of a Volcano
Over 10,000 feet above sea level is where Haleakala’s highest peak towers above the rest of the island. Atop this dormant volcano is the perfect photo-op.
Snorkel With Sea Turtles
One of the best snorkeling sites in the world is Molokini, a tiny crescent island around which are coral reefs, where sea turtles can be found.
Experience the Island by the Hana Highway
Take some Insta-worthy photos along the Hana Highway, where you’ll discover tropical fruit trees, waterfalls and lava cliffs.
Learn How To Surf
What vacation to Hawaii is complete without an introductory surfing lesson?
Take a Scenic Bike Ride
Eucalyptus forests, lavender farms and verdant valleys await on a relaxing and energizing bike ride.
Soar Above the Island on a Helicopter Tour
If you’re not afraid of heights, consider taking a helicopter tour to experience the stunning aerial views of the island.
Relax on the Beach
Lastly, bask in the sun on one of the island’s perfect beaches.
